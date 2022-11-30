Center City’s Electric Light Parade theme ‘Christmas Around the World’ will be hosted this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City Electric Light Parade will be hosting the theme, “Christmas Around the World.”

The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 6 p.m.

“Center City is excited to bring a traditional parade back to Polk Street this year. The Electric Light Parade is a great way to welcome the holiday season. With the theme, ‘Christmas Around the World,” we have more than 80 entries for 2022,” said Beth Duke, Center City executive director.

Xcel Energy is the title sponsor for the parade. Floats will compete for cash prizes donated by prize sponsor, Golden Spread Electric Cooperative.

Prize categories are:

Rudolph’s Choice – given to the overall outstanding entry presenting the parade theme.

The Silver Bells Award – given to the most creative group or float.

The Golden Ticket Award – given to the parade group with the most holiday spirit.

The Dancing Elves Award – given to the most entertaining parade float or group.

Best Community Spirit Award – given to the most interesting, inspirational, innovative

The parade route begins at 11th Avenue and Polk Street and ends at Fourth Avenue and Polk Street.

The Ice Ranch at the Santa Fe Depot will have Christmas Light Skate from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. after the parade. Cost for the Light Skate will be $10.

