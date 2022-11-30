Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Center City’s Electric Light Parade theme ‘Christmas Around the World’ will be hosted this Friday

The Center City Electric Light Parade will be hosting the theme, “Christmas Around the World.”
The Center City Electric Light Parade will be hosting the theme, “Christmas Around the World.”
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City Electric Light Parade will be hosting the theme, “Christmas Around the World.”

The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 6 p.m.

“Center City is excited to bring a traditional parade back to Polk Street this year. The Electric Light Parade is a great way to welcome the holiday season. With the theme, ‘Christmas Around the World,” we have more than 80 entries for 2022,” said Beth Duke, Center City executive director.

Xcel Energy is the title sponsor for the parade. Floats will compete for cash prizes donated by prize sponsor, Golden Spread Electric Cooperative.

Prize categories are:

  • Rudolph’s Choice – given to the overall outstanding entry presenting the parade theme.
  • The Silver Bells Award – given to the most creative group or float.
  • The Golden Ticket Award – given to the parade group with the most holiday spirit.
  • The Dancing Elves Award – given to the most entertaining parade float or group.
  • Best Community Spirit Award – given to the most interesting, inspirational, innovative

The parade route begins at 11th Avenue and Polk Street and ends at Fourth Avenue and Polk Street.

The Ice Ranch at the Santa Fe Depot will have Christmas Light Skate from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. after the parade. Cost for the Light Skate will be $10.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody

Latest News

Dr. James N. Johnston
ENMU Board of Regents appoint new chancellor for university
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
homicide suspect
VIDEO: Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive