Canyon boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take down Caprock on the road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 7th ranked Canyon girls’ basketball team and 13th ranked boys’ team hit the road on Tuesday night to take on the Longhorns at Caprock.

Canyon came away victorious in both matchups, winning each by 30+ points. The Canyon girls have only lost two games so far this season, with both coming stiff competition in 5A teams Amarillo High and Lubbock Cooper.

The girls play next against A&M Consolidated on the road on Friday while the boys will play Lubbock Monterey on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.