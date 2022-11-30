Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Canyon boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take down Caprock on the road

VIDEO: Canyon boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take down Caprock on the road
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 7th ranked Canyon girls’ basketball team and 13th ranked boys’ team hit the road on Tuesday night to take on the Longhorns at Caprock.

Canyon came away victorious in both matchups, winning each by 30+ points. The Canyon girls have only lost two games so far this season, with both coming stiff competition in 5A teams Amarillo High and Lubbock Cooper.

The girls play next against A&M Consolidated on the road on Friday while the boys will play Lubbock Monterey on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
Amarillo police: Homicide suspect in custody after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Amarillo High Sandies take both games over Randall in ‘Battle on Bell Street’
Amarillo High Sandies take both games over Randall in ‘Battle on Bell Street’
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Leslie Broadhurst, Randall Head Basketball Coach
sports
VIDEO: Jake Boesen, Drive at Five show
sports
VIDEO: TPSN, Mike Roden