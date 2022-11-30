Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police investigating homicide near I-40 and Lakeside Drive

Amarillo Police Department is on scene of a homicide tonight in the area of Interstate 40 and Lakeside Drive.
Amarillo Police Department is on scene of a homicide tonight in the area of Interstate 40 and Lakeside Drive.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is on scene of a homicide tonight in the area of Interstate 40 and Lakeside Drive.

APD Sgt. Carla Burr said police are working a death in the area, and that it is an active scene.

Further details were not made available, but we will keep you updated as more information is released.

