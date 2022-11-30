Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: Homicide Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at a Toot’n Totum Travel Center in east Amarillo.

APD said about 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot at the gas station in the area of East Interstate 40 and South Lakeside Drive on an unconscious and unresponsive woman.

APD said 34-year-old Michelle Garza was pronounced dead from a homicide.

During the investigation, APD Homicide Unit found a suspect and placed them in custody.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old, John Paul Ortega.

Ortega was arrested for murder and booked in the Potter County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
