Amarillo High Sandies take both games over Randall in ‘Battle on Bell Street’

By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sandies and Raiders faced off for the first time this season as the ‘Battle on Bell Street’ enters a new phase in the rivalry’s history.

The Sandies and Raiders no longer reside in the same district with Randall dropping to 4A, allowing the matchup to take place earlier in the season than usual. The Sandies won both matchups with the boys taking down the Raiders 65-44 and the girls taking down Randall 57-33.

Jaxon Williams and Braden Hausen were stand outs on the boy’s side. Williams knocked down three triples in the first half with Hausen, the younger brother of former Sandies star Brenden Hausen, helping carry the scoring load. For the Lady Sandies, McKenzie Smith led the way in scoring with 17 while Jada Graves chipped in with her scoring and playmaking. Ashley Norman led the way for Randall with 12.

