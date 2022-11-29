West Texas A&M cross country team flying to Seattle for state championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early Tuesday morning, the West Texas A&M cross country team is headed across the country to the northwest to compete for the national championship.

The team stayed in Lubbock overnight on Monday to make for more convenient travel ahead of the big competition. Head coach Zach Daniel voiced concern over getting in and out of Seattle amidst the hectic travel to the region.

As for the team itself, Daniel gave some insight into how he’s evaluating star runner Florence Uwajeneza’s chances at taking home the individual national title at the event.

“She’s definitely in the running for it.” Daniel said. “She beat some girls from Adams State. Briana Robles is one of them. She’s the Division II record holder over 10k. She beat her by 30 seconds. I think as long as she’s in the mix and just gives herself an opportunity she’s definitely capable of that.”

