Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

West Texas A&M cross country team flying to Seattle for state championship

VIDEO: West Texas A&M cross country team flying to Seattle for state championship
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early Tuesday morning, the West Texas A&M cross country team is headed across the country to the northwest to compete for the national championship.

The team stayed in Lubbock overnight on Monday to make for more convenient travel ahead of the big competition. Head coach Zach Daniel voiced concern over getting in and out of Seattle amidst the hectic travel to the region.

As for the team itself, Daniel gave some insight into how he’s evaluating star runner Florence Uwajeneza’s chances at taking home the individual national title at the event.

“She’s definitely in the running for it.” Daniel said. “She beat some girls from Adams State. Briana Robles is one of them. She’s the Division II record holder over 10k. She beat her by 30 seconds. I think as long as she’s in the mix and just gives herself an opportunity she’s definitely capable of that.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
SCAM
SCAM ALERT: Scammer asks for help identifying boy in Dalhart hit and run
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Rollover in Childress
2 injured in rollover today near Childress

Latest News

KJ Thomas during last year's playoff game against Amarillo High.
Sandies and Raiders prepare for playoff rematch in latest ‘Battle on Bell Street’
Chris LaBue interviews for Goat of the Week.
Goat of the Week: Chris LaBue
WT volleyball headed to the NCAA Elite Eight
Lady Buffs hit the road for the NCAA DII quarterfinals in Seattle
“Lobo Throws” trains with Qatari professional discus thrower
“Lobo Throws” trains with Qatari professional discus thrower