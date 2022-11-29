Who's Hiring?
Temperature Rollercoaster

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures go up and down and up and down this week. A cold front will push through the Panhandle on Tuesday dropping temperatures quickly, before warming back up quickly again. Windy conditions continue with gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour again on Tuesday. By the end of the week highs are expected to be near 70 degrees before dropping back closer to average for the weekend. No precipitation in the forecast until possibly the weekend, with a small chance at this point.

