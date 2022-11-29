Who's Hiring?
Sharpened Iron Studios featuring first involved film “What Remains”

Sharpened Iron Studios will be premiering their first involved feature film this Thursday
Sharpened Iron Studios will be premiering their first involved feature film this Thursday
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharpened Iron Studios will be premiering a their first involved feature film “What Remains” on Dec. 1 at the Globe-News Center.

Watch the trailer below:

The anticipation for the premiere on Thursday is killing us! We can't wait to share the whole film with the world, but for now yall get the trailer. Who are you looking forward to seeing on screen the most? 🫣🎬

Posted by Sharpened Iron Studios on Monday, November 28, 2022

The screening of the movie will begin at 8 p.m. and the cast and crew will be answering audience questions following the screening.

Tickets will be $10 per person.

To purchase tickets, click here.

