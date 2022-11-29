Sharpened Iron Studios featuring first involved film “What Remains”
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharpened Iron Studios will be premiering a their first involved feature film “What Remains” on Dec. 1 at the Globe-News Center.
The screening of the movie will begin at 8 p.m. and the cast and crew will be answering audience questions following the screening.
Tickets will be $10 per person.
