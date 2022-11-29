Who's Hiring?
Servpro asking for blanket donations for sheltered, rescue animals

Servpro of Amarillo is asking for the community to donate blankets, towels or kennels for...
Servpro of Amarillo is asking for the community to donate blankets, towels or kennels for animals.(WILX)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Servpro of Amarillo is asking for the community to donate blankets, towels or kennels for animals.

The 2nd annual Blanket and Towel drive benefits area rescues and animal rehab centers, Servpro said.

People can also donate kennels and pet food.

Their goal is to get more than 500 pounds worth of donations. These donations will help keep sheltered and rescue animals warm this winter.

The drive ends Dec. 17, and for a full list of where to drop off donations, click here.

