Sandies and Raiders prepare for playoff rematch in latest ‘Battle on Bell Street’

VIDEO: Sandies and Raiders prepare for playoff rematch in latest ‘Battle on Bell Street’
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school basketball season is in full swing and as high school football winds to a close, all eyes around the Amarillo area will be focused on the Sandies and Raiders reigniting the ‘Battle on Bell Street’ on Tuesday.

The Sandies and Raiders faced off in the third round of the playoffs last year with Amarillo High coming out on top. However, with the Sandies losing six seniors after last season, head coach Jason Pillion knows the matchup will look much different for his team this time around.

“Oh, it’ll always be a battle. No doubt about it. Coach Broadhurst has got his team prepared. Had a good run last year and we saw those guys in the third round of the playoffs and most of our guys have moved on and a lot of their guys are back. So, I anticipate a great atmosphere. It’s kind of nice to be under the radar and it won’t be that way probably on Tuesday night.”

You can watch the game live at 7pm tomorrow on the TPSN app.

