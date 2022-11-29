“People in this area are so giving” Last day of The Panhandle Gives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s Giving Tuesday and it’s not too late to help out area non-profits.

Today is the last day of The Panhandle Gives, and you have until midnight tonight to donate to any of the 212 non-profits participating. Panhandle gives is nine days of enhanced charitable giving to support diverse non-profits in the Texas Panhandle. Non-profits participating benefit by increasing awareness and donor base.

Kids, Incorporated is one of the nonprofits participating and says the community has a culture of giving

“It just shows the generosity of this area, it always has been,” said Jimmy R. Lackey, President and CEO of Kids, Incorporated. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and people in this area are so giving and you know at the end of the day they don’t have to. People don’t have to give. It’s their money and they can do what they want with it but they choose to. I think that’s what makes this place special.”

Kids, Inc. has dedicated all the money raised from panhandle gives to the Rockrose project.

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is also participating in The Panhandle Gives and says this fundraiser secures donations from people who might not have reached otherwise.

“The Panhandle Gives is phenomenal. This campaign opens so many doors for generosity to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, care for pets in need, serve out first responders, and so much more,” said Suzanne Talley, Executive Director of The 100 club of the Texas Panhandle. “It is a collaborative effort that helps raise funds to make us a better community.”

On The Panhandle Gives website, you can see the current amount raised and a clock with how much time is left to give. The goal was one point two million and they exceeded the goal. To donate click here.

