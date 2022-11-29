Lady Buffs Hit the Road for the NCAA DII Quarterfinals in Seattle

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -Basketball may have just started at West Texas A&M, but some of their fall sports have made a deep dive into the postseason. One of those being WT’s volletball team who is headed to Seattle tomorrow mornign for the NCAA DII Elite Eight this weekend.

The Lady Buffs were in the same position last season. They headed to the Elite Eight to playy Washburn who in turn put them out of the tournament.

This year, the team has a different mindset. They started working hard in June- in the offseason- to take care of some unfinished business.

“I think they started that from summer workouts to be honest. I don’t think they are talking about that first round right now, I think they were talking about we need to come in and get in shape in summer to be able to perform the way they want to. I think they understood it’s inches, it’s cenimeters sometimes that get a point for you or make you lose a point. We’ve been here before, but they are not taking it for granted. Imean when we start talking volleyball, it’s definitley business. I don’t know, there is just that, you know, you can’t put your finger on it, but they are ready to go. They are ready to get to Seattle.” said WT volleyball head coach, Kendra Potts.

The 30-4, No. 3 seed, WT Lady Buffs will take on the 32-3, No. 6 seed, Wingate Bulldogs this Thursday at 2 p.m. in Seattle for the National Quarterfinals.

