Hang on to your hats!

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
It looks like winds will be the dominating factor in our forecast for Tuesday. For the first part of the day, we’ll continue to see west/southwesterly winds at 20-35 mph which will aid in warmer temperatures. However, going into the early afternoon, a cold front is expected to surge in from the north, which will lead to colder temperatures up north by the afternoon, and could cool down more of the area depending on how fast it moves. Winds on the back side of the front will be in the 20-30 mph range, which will lead to some cold wind chills not only this evening but into tomorrow morning as well.

As of right now, it looks like we’ll have to wait until Saturday at the earliest for our next shot at moisture.

