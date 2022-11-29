Goat of the Week: Chris LaBue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles are coming off a stellar season. One that took some crazy turns. One of the players helping keep that team on track, was Chris LaBue.

“He may be the most unselfish kid I’ve ever met.” Canyon head coach Todd Winfrey “I mean everybody thinks about what an amazing player he is for us, but his junior year he started on JV. He just puts his head down and grinds. He’s the epitome of work hard and good things will happen, good things will come for you. I learn as much from him as he does from me. He’s just a great kiddo.”

For Chris, that journey from JV to varsity may not have been fun in the moment, but it’s only helped him become a better leader for Canyon.

“I went from being just a scout team guy giving all that I had to help out the varsity the past couple years.” Labue said. “Now, people kind of see that as a way. This kid might not have been looked at as something but through hard work and determination he was able to become one of the leaders of the team.”

Labue’s presence as a figure teammates and fellow students can look up to is nothing new. He was named by his teachers to join a special school leadership group and was named the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Team MVP. All of which has earned him quite the nickname.

“Growing up, I’ve always been in church.” Labue said. “Church has been one of my bigger backgrounds. I’ve had to miss some football for church. Kids always look at me as, oh Preacher Labue or whatever. I think a lot of people see being a leader means you get all the credit but I like to think of it as more of a servent leader. You should be the first to step up to help everyone else around you.

canyon needed leaders to help guide them through a slew of obstacles this season. Chris Labue was the perfect player and person to help in that effort.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.