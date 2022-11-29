Who's Hiring?
Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing

Ruben Garcia
Ruben Garcia(Family of Ruben Garcia)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Ruben Garcia, who was killed in a stabbing on Friday.

The organizer of the GoFundMe stated the money would contribute to funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

“Ruben was a very giving person and would help anyone if he could,” the GoFundMe stated. “He had a contagious laugh and fun, free spirited personality.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock

Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Police found 49-year-old Garcia with multiple stab wounds and he was taken to UMC. He died later than morning.

Alexis Court, 21, has been accused of stabbing Garcia. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Court is not currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

