First at risk youth center coming to the Panhandle

Video: First at risk youth center coming to the Panhandle
By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Smile Big Texas is working towards the Panhandle’s first at risk youth center to help youth in the LGBTQIA+ community who are more at risk of homelessness and suicide.

The center will provide day-stay, as well as longer term, overnight stays.

The youth center will be a large barn-dominium, with dorms, event space, a public library, and a large kitchen.

“We plan to have a food pantry for people in need as well as a clothing shelter. And of course we would have our prison club there as well that would host our events twice a month,” said Ashton Hammer, president and founder of Smile Big Texas.

It will also be a central point for Smile Big Texas’ crisis hotline.

“When we got the responses that we did to me that was a cry out for help. There was something needed in our community and I was going to make sure and make that happen,” said Hammer.

LGBTQIA+ youth are statistically more likely to become homeless and commit suicide, according to a study from the Trevor Project.

“LGBTQ children and youth I guess are more inclined to be at risk for anxiety, depression, suicide ideation because of the societal pressures and factors that go into being a part of that community,” said Caleb Baker, LPC; licensed professional counselor.

There is no space yet like this in the Panhandle, and with it will come many recourses such as onsite counselors, clothing, and more.

“Having a space where LGBTQ youth can go to is going to be paramount. Unfortunately, there are plenty of kids and people in general who are in the community who are not accepted who are thrown out of their home. I think having a community center of some sort will be I think it’ll save some lives quite frankly,” said Baker.

The center is planned to be in the northern part of Amarillo, off the Dumas highway, but the location has not been released.

Smile Big is campaigning for the Center, and is raising $450,000 for it.

Smile Big Texas is hosting a holiday gala, “Slayyy Gala” Dec. 10 to raise fund for the new center. For tickets, click here.

The center is planned to break ground in December 2023.

