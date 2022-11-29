Festival of Lights in Canyon to kick off ‘Christmas in Canyon’ celebrations

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The holiday season officially kicks off this Thursday, Dec. 1, with the annual Festival of Lights in Canyon.

The evening will be fun for the entire family. It will showcase the thousands of lights being lit across West Texas A&M University’s campus and include a winter carnival from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Also that day is the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum’s Christmas Open House, which costs $1 or a donated can of food. The open house begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

“It’s going to be such a fun Saturday, we have cookie decorating on the balcony, we have Santa and Mrs.’s Claus here to take all the kiddos request for what they want for Christmas and then we have the Amarillo Public Library coming to do storytelling so it’s just really fun Christmas filled day,” said Stephanie Price, marketing director, Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

Canyon’s Chamber of Commerce’s “Christmas in Canyon” will have visits with Santa, and performances by Canyon ISD choirs before the parade of lights.

Immediately following will be the community tree lighting ceremony and the night will end with a spectacular Christmas fireworks show.

“We will be firing off our fireworks from the Fourth of July that we weren’t able to due to the drought so those will be shot off here in downtown Canyon it will be a great night,” said Canyon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rodger Remlinger.

