Doppler Dave Tracks Some Arctic Air

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A strong cold front is sweeping across our area today and temperatures are falling quickly. By tomorrow morning lows will be in the teens. Fortunately, this will be a brief intrusion of cold air. Tomorrow will be cool with highs in the 40s, but 50s will ensue by Thursday and even 70 degrees is possible again by Friday. Other than flurries across our northern counties, no wintry precipitation is expected.

