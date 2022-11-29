Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty to felony charges for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s murder

Cecily Anne Aguilar
Cecily Anne Aguilar(Foto de la cárcel. KWTX)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - BREAKING: Cecily Aguilar on Tuesday, Nov. 29, waived her right to a trial in the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen and pleaded guilty to a single count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making a false statement.

Aguilar is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a $1-million fine, and the possibility of 12 years supervised release after serving her sentence.

Aguilar was the only person charged in connection with Guillen’s murder. She was indicted on 11 counts for her involvement with Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in dismembering Guillen’s body before burying her remains in shallow graves along the Leon River.

Aguilar’s guilty plea is “another step on the long path toward justice for Vanessa, my client, and her courageous family,” Guillen Family Attorney Natalie Khawam told KWTX, " I will never stop fighting for my clients and will continue to seek and demand justice for victims and their families until it’s achieved.”

Guillen was last seen on the night of April 22, 2020, in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters. Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, 2020, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered the slain soldier’s remains.

Had she pleaded not guilty, Aguilar’s trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 23, 2023.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
SCAM
SCAM ALERT: Scammer asks for help identifying boy in Dalhart hit and run
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Servpro of Amarillo is asking for the community to donate blankets, towels or kennels for...
Servpro asking for blanket donations for sheltered, rescue animals
news
VIDEO: Potter County receives $22 million in COVID-19 recovery funds
Guadalupe Antonio Navarrette, 36, of Hobbs, NM.
Arrest warrant issued for Hobbs man accused in death of woman found in vehicle
Sharpened Iron Studios will be premiering their first involved feature film this Thursday
Sharpened Iron Studios featuring first involved film “What Remains”
Ruben Garcia
Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing