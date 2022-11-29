Amarillo Area CASA set to host Cops for CASA

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA, Inc is set to host their Cops for CASA toy and gift card drive.

For one week, from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, CASA staff and local law enforcement will be at Northern Tools + Equipment.

They will be taking donations for children in foster care while also handing out some goodies.

They are asking for new toys, gift cards, or hygiene products and they also ask that all donations be unwrapped.

All toys, gift cards, or other proceeds will benefit children in foster care in the Amarillo area.

