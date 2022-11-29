Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Area CASA set to host Cops for CASA

The Amarillo Area CASA, Inc is set to host their Cops for CASA toy and gift card drive.
The Amarillo Area CASA, Inc is set to host their Cops for CASA toy and gift card drive.(KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA, Inc is set to host their Cops for CASA toy and gift card drive.

For one week, from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, CASA staff and local law enforcement will be at Northern Tools + Equipment.

They will be taking donations for children in foster care while also handing out some goodies.

They are asking for new toys, gift cards, or hygiene products and they also ask that all donations be unwrapped.

All toys, gift cards, or other proceeds will benefit children in foster care in the Amarillo area.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
SCAM
SCAM ALERT: Scammer asks for help identifying boy in Dalhart hit and run
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

“People in this area are so giving” Last day of The Panhandle Gives
‘People in this area are so giving’: Last day of The Panhandle Gives
Beginning this Wednesday, the city of Amarillo Utility Billing Department won’t be able to take...
COA Utility Billing Department temporarily won’t be able to take payments during system upgrade
Parents can register their children into the Imagination Library reading program in Curry County.
Curry County parents can register children into Imagination Library reading program
The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow at the Civic Center.
Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow