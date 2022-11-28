Warm & Windy

After a wintry and cold weekend, the sun is back out, winds will be out of the southwest, and warm temperatures can be expected. For today. For your Monday, we’ll see morning temperatures down in the mid 30s, but sunshine and drier air will allow highs to reach closer to even 70 degrees in the warmer parts of the area. Winds however, will put a damper on what would otherwise be a fantastic day, we’ll see sustained winds at 15-25 mph for most of the day, with gusts over 30 at times. For your Tuesday, we’ll see more of the same, except going into the afternoon, winds will shift with an incoming front around 30-40 mph. This will drop daytime highs slightly on Tuesday, but the effects will really be felt overnight, where lows in the teens with single digit wind chills will be expected.

