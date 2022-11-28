TxDOT crews working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting on Tuesday.

Starting on Tuesday Nov. 29, the Helium Road exit from I-40 westbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the contractor places an overhead sign. Drivers will need to use the Soncy Road exit.

On Wednesday Nov. 30, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just past the Arnot Road exit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the contractor places an overhead sign.

The Bell Street exit ramp from I-40 westbound will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days while crews work on the metal beam guardrail fence.

The right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Eastern Street to Quarter Horse Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week for work in the mow strip.

