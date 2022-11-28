Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

TxDOT crews working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting Tuesday

TxDOT crews will be working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting on Tuesday.
TxDOT crews will be working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting on Tuesday.((Source: TxDOT))
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting on Tuesday.

Starting on Tuesday Nov. 29, the Helium Road exit from I-40 westbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the contractor places an overhead sign. Drivers will need to use the Soncy Road exit.

On Wednesday Nov. 30, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just past the Arnot Road exit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the contractor places an overhead sign.

The Bell Street exit ramp from I-40 westbound will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days while crews work on the metal beam guardrail fence.

The right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Eastern Street to Quarter Horse Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week for work in the mow strip.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAM
SCAM ALERT: Scammer asks for help identifying boy in Dalhart hit and run
Rollover in Childress
2 injured in rollover today near Childress
Modernization efforts at Pantex are continuing as new construction is being seen everywhere on...
Modernization efforts continue at Pantex
Holiday shopping
Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses
Chino's
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business

Latest News

Project Clean-Up
Project Clean-Up: Send us pictures of your clean-up locations
SCAM
SCAM ALERT: Scammer asks for help identifying boy in Dalhart hit and run
Modernization efforts at Pantex are continuing as new construction is being seen everywhere on...
Modernization efforts continue at Pantex
VIDEO: ‘Your tax dollars stay here’: Amarillo shops prepare for Small Business Saturday