SCAM ALERT: Scammer asks for help identifying boy in Dalhart hit and run

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Hartley County Sheriff’s Office wants to alert you about a scam going around on social media.

The post is being shared in several Facebook groups and is asking for your help identifying a young man who was involved in a hit and run in Dalhart.

It says deputies are not able to identify him and that the suspect is currently on the run.

SCAM
SCAM(HCSO)

Police say this information is not true and is some type of scam.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

