Potter County receives $22 million in COVID-19 recovery funds

Potter County receives $22 million
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County recently opened a grant program after receiving $22 million in COVID-19 recovery funds.

“Automatically, we were thinking, ‘Okay, what are we doing with this money?’ We had a bunch of nonprofits come and say, we need this,” says Potter County Judge, Nancy Tanner.

The government put limits on how much money the county is able to give nonprofits in the area.

Tanner says, “Everybody that wants money from us has to come fill out an application. The caveat is that we can only give $45,000 to each.”

A number of nonprofits have already started applying to receive some of the fund money and Judge Tanner says she hopes to accommodate everyone that applies.

Since the state is putting limits on how much money the county is able to give out, nonprofits have to go through an application process.

“It’s pretty complicated. We’ll get you the application and we’ll help you fill it out if you’re needing help with it, but it’s more complicated. You have to show literally show that COVID is the reason that you’re asking for the money,” Says Potter County Judge, Nancy Tanner.

Judge Tanner says there are conditions that need to be met.

“The requirements are that you are really a nonprofit and have a 501c3 and that you are a legit organization and that you have a need,” says Tanner.

According to Tanner, even though the nonprofits are only able to receive $45,000, it will have a positive impact on taxpayers and the community.

She says, “It will benefit them a great extent. I mean, 45,000 doesn’t sound like a lot, but if they can help 10 families or if it can help one, whatever it is, it will help them.”

Judge Nancy Tanner says there will be another meeting over the funds happening tomorrow.

