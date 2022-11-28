Who's Hiring?
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as investigation, that is according to the acting superintendent.(Seagraves ISD)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seagraves ISD has confirmed that Superintendent Joshua Goen is on paid administrative leave as the FBI investigates the administrator.

The district’s high school principal, Daylan Sellers, is acting as the interim superintendent as the investigation is underway.

Sellers said on November 22, law enforcement notified the district they were investigating Goen.

Sellers said that due to the investigation’s seriousness, the school board held an emergency meeting that night and voted to place Goen on paid administrative leave.

Sellers said the district is cooperating fully in the investigation.

Seagraves Police Chief Romeo Guerrero confirmed the police department and the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the FBI in this investigation.

