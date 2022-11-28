Who's Hiring?
Hereford Veterinary Clinic hosted groundbreaking of new facility for students

Hereford Veterinary Clinic
Hereford Veterinary Clinic(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Veterinary Clinic hosted the groundbreaking event for their new facility today.

This building will be serving as a clinical instruction site for 4th year veterinary students at the new Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.

The clinic will provide four weeks of training and is expected to instruct around 40 students.

“We’ve always has a difficult time getting veterinaries to work because there’s not a lot of veterinarians who graduate from vet school anymore that are actually from rural areas like towns like Hereford or Dalhart or wherever,” Kynan Sturgess, co-owner of Hereford Veterinary Clinic.

Sturgess says the plan has been approved by the Hereford Economic Development Corporation and the estimated costs of the faculty’s construction will be around $3.5 million.

Hereford Veterinary Clinic
Hereford Veterinary Clinic(KFDA)

