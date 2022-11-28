Who's Hiring?
Curry County parents can register children into Imagination Library reading program

Parents can register their children into the Imagination Library reading program in Curry County.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Parents can register their children into the Imagination Library reading program in Curry County.

The program, created by Dolly Parton, is for children under the age of five. A parent or guardian must read to the child on a regular basis.

Children enrolled in the program will receive a free, high quality, age appropriate book from the mail each month until their fifth birthday.

Dolly Parton started the program in 1995 to encourage children to read and learn.

Currently, 644 Curry County children are in the program and 1,240 have graduated.

Since October 2014, 55,670 books have been mailed to children in the county.

To register, click here.

