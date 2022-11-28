COA Utility Billing Department temporarily won’t be able to take payments during system upgrade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Beginning this Wednesday, the city of Amarillo Utility Billing Department won’t be able to take payments while the system upgrades.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to Friday, Dec. 2, payments can’t be done online, by phone, or in-person.

During this time, the water service won’t have any interruptions but for water service emergencies, call (806) 378-6828.

“As the Utility Billing Department improves its technology and computer billing system for our customers, there will be a temporary impact to the payment process,” said COA Utility Billing Manager Jennifer Gonzalez. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we continue to provide the best level of service possible.”

After the upgrade, there will be no change to current accounts.

