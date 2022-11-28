Blankets of Love asking for blankets to help homeless in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When it turns cold in Amarillo, Blankets of Love provides blankets and other warm material to those in need to stay warm.

This year, its needing more help with donations providing blankets to Guyon Saunders.

Typically, Blankets of Love makes roughly 200 fleece blankets to give a month, however, this time of year amplifies the numbers.

“We were told that they were needing like 200 to 250 blankets a week. That’s what we do in a month,” said Thelma Martinez, coordinator for Blankets of Love.

Guyon Saunders is asking for donations of blankets for its Blankets of Love project, which helps homeless in the area stay warm.

“It’s getting extremely cold as we all know and it gives them some warmth when they do go outside in the elements,” said Cari Good, president for the Board of Director of Guyon Saunders.

Good says these blankets are important for the homeless because of their susceptibility to the conditions.

“They are a very vulnerable population with these record low temperatures we have sometimes, it’s just almost life saving measures. We see over 100 people a day so 250 a week it’s not out of line in these cold temperatures,” said Good.

Guyon Saunders and Blankets of Love say the need is as great as ever, as they see hundreds of homeless individuals daily.

“The need has always been great. We last year alone saw over 1,600 unique individuals. We see a lot of people come through our doors,” said Good.

You can drop off clean, new or gently used blankets to Brown Buick, Spicy Mikes, all three locations of Access Community Credit, and Young Bloods Café.

