Blanket Drive for Guyon Saunders Homeless Shelter announces drop box location to help the homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Blanket Drive for Guyon Saunders Homeless Shelter has announced their drop box locations for blankets to help the homeless.

The drop box locations for clean, used or new blankets including sleeping bags are available from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 9.

The drop box locations are below:

Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q on S. Western Street.

Brown Automotive Group on S. Georgia.

Access Community Credit Union on S. BELL, Paramount Blvd and Tascosa Road.

Youngbloods Cafe on SW. 16th Ave.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.