The Barfield awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield was awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’ by Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

On Nov. 28, The Barfield was presented with the Employer of Excellence Award at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th Annual Texas Workforce Conference in Austin.

The award honors private-sector employers that are actively involved with Texas Workforce Solutions and make a positive impact on workers, the community, and the sate.

The Barfield opened in downtown Amarillo in August of 2021, and is Amarillo’s first luxury boutique hotel.

The Barfield employs 84 people and uses resources from Workforce Solutions Panhandle by holding in-office and in-person hiring events.

“The Lone Star State is big, and Texas employers like The Barfield keep building it with career opportunities that keep Texas and Texans in the fast lane for growth,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “With many excellent employers making Texas home, this Employer of Excellence Award speak to The Barfield monumental contributions to Texas and their local community.”

