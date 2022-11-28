Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The Barfield awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’

The Barfield hotel was awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’ by Workforce Solutions...
The Barfield hotel was awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’ by Workforce Solutions Panhandle.(KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield was awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’ by Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

On Nov. 28, The Barfield was presented with the Employer of Excellence Award at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th Annual Texas Workforce Conference in Austin.

The award honors private-sector employers that are actively involved with Texas Workforce Solutions and make a positive impact on workers, the community, and the sate.

The Barfield opened in downtown Amarillo in August of 2021, and is Amarillo’s first luxury boutique hotel.

The Barfield employs 84 people and uses resources from Workforce Solutions Panhandle by holding in-office and in-person hiring events.

“The Lone Star State is big, and Texas employers like The Barfield keep building it with career opportunities that keep Texas and Texans in the fast lane for growth,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “With many excellent employers making Texas home, this Employer of Excellence Award speak to The Barfield monumental contributions to Texas and their local community.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAM
SCAM ALERT: Scammer asks for help identifying boy in Dalhart hit and run
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Rollover in Childress
2 injured in rollover today near Childress
Modernization efforts at Pantex are continuing as new construction is being seen everywhere on...
Modernization efforts continue at Pantex
Holiday shopping
Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses

Latest News

The Blanket Drive for Guyon Saunders Homeless Shelter has announced their drop box locations...
Blanket Drive for Guyon Saunders Homeless Shelter announces drop box location to help the homeless
TxDOT crews will be working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting on Tuesday.
TxDOT crews working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting Tuesday
Project Clean-Up
Project Clean-Up: Send us pictures of your clean-up locations
SCAM
SCAM ALERT: Scammer asks for help identifying boy in Dalhart hit and run