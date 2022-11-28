Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow

The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow at the Civic Center.
The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow at the Civic Center.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow at the Civic Center.

At the IDEAg Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show, farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity to connect, learn, and grow.

They will be able to shop for products, attend classes, go to educational sessions for CEU credits, share ideas, and more.

The show will have many booths and vendors consisting of gardening, crops, machinery, equipment and more.

It runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and admission is free. On Tuesday and Wednesday the hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Thursday’s hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAM
SCAM ALERT: Scammer asks for help identifying boy in Dalhart hit and run
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Rollover in Childress
2 injured in rollover today near Childress
Modernization efforts at Pantex are continuing as new construction is being seen everywhere on...
Modernization efforts continue at Pantex
Holiday shopping
Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses

Latest News

The Barfield hotel was awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’ by Workforce Solutions...
The Barfield awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’
The Blanket Drive for Guyon Saunders Homeless Shelter has announced their drop box locations...
Blanket Drive for Guyon Saunders Homeless Shelter announces drop box location to help the homeless
TxDOT crews will be working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting on Tuesday.
TxDOT crews working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting Tuesday
Project Clean-Up
Project Clean-Up: Send us pictures of your clean-up locations