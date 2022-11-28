AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow at the Civic Center.

At the IDEAg Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show, farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity to connect, learn, and grow.

They will be able to shop for products, attend classes, go to educational sessions for CEU credits, share ideas, and more.

The show will have many booths and vendors consisting of gardening, crops, machinery, equipment and more.

It runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and admission is free. On Tuesday and Wednesday the hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Thursday’s hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

