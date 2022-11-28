Who's Hiring?
Amarillo College STEM Research Center expands STEM Program

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is receiving a $4.9 million grant to expand it’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program.

In this advanced technological era, more students are pursuing careers in STEM.

AC is expanding opportunities for STEM students with a nearly 12,000 square foot laboratory and greenhouse.

The STEM Research Center provides students with on-hands learning, cutting edge equipment exclusive to the AC STEM program.

“Our facility accommodates horticulture program biotechnology environmental science and we have been seeing a increase in enrollment in environmental science and horticulture and now horticulture actually offers day and night classes this semester,” said AC Research Center Coordinator Crystal Moss.

The $4.9 million grant for the research center was funded by the U.S. Department of Education Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM grant program.

