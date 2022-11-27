Roller Coaster of Temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we wrap up the weekend we look to stay dry for the next several days. Tonight should be mostly clear with lows dipping into the low 30′s. Tomorrow we will see a mix of sun and clouds and a significant warm up where highs will be in the mid to upper 60′s; some places may even break the 70 degree mark. Tuesday looks to be fairly similar (maybe a few degrees cooler), but the temperatures take a massive drop as a cold front coming through the area Tuesday evening will cause temps to plummet into the upper teens/low 20′s Tuesday night, with highs on Wednesday only in the 40′s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.