VIDEO: Wellington takes down Vega in regionals to advance to state quarterfinals
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets eliminated the Vega Longhorns on Friday night by a final score of 26-7 at Happy State Bank Stadium to advance to the state quarterfinals.

It’s the second year in a row the Skyrockets have knocked Vega out of the playoffs. The Skyrockets only put up 14 points in the first half and overall were held to their lowest scoring output since September. However, the best scoring defense in the panhandle continued to shine in holding the Longhorns to just seven points and led the team to victory.

Joaquin Sagovia shined for Vega once again despite suffering defeat. Sagovia posed the team’s only rushing touchdown of the night and had over 100 yards on the ground.

For the Skyrockets, the rushing attack led the offensive charge. Gumaro Rincon opened the second half with a rushing touchdown to extend Wellington’s lead to 20-0. Nixon Folk put the finishing touches on the victory with the final touchdown of the night to seal the victory for Wellington.

The Skyrockets will take on New Home next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

