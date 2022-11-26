The Rain Moves Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a dreary and chilly past couple of days, the rain finally looks to move out later this evening. It will be a dry but chilly night where temperatures will dip into the low 30′s. Some clouds will develop early tomorrow with maybe a few flurries or sprinkles blowing their way through the northern counties, but that will dissipate later in the day making way for some sunshine to enter the region with highs in the upper 40′s. Monday and Tuesday look to be much warmer with highs breaking 60 both days with some fairly gusty southwesterly winds entering the region.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.