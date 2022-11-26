Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The Rain Moves Out

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a dreary and chilly past couple of days, the rain finally looks to move out later this evening. It will be a dry but chilly night where temperatures will dip into the low 30′s. Some clouds will develop early tomorrow with maybe a few flurries or sprinkles blowing their way through the northern counties, but that will dissipate later in the day making way for some sunshine to enter the region with highs in the upper 40′s. Monday and Tuesday look to be much warmer with highs breaking 60 both days with some fairly gusty southwesterly winds entering the region.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover in Childress
2 injured in rollover today near Childress
Chino's
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
Texas DPS trooper involved in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

Latest News

Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Black Friday Outlook with Tanner
Black Friday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Slowly Warming Up
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Wintry Weekend