Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses

Holiday shopping
Holiday shopping
By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many area businesses have been hit by inflation in some way.

Shops in Wolfin Village in Amarillo say they have seen a drop in sales this year.

One toy shop says parents were comparing prices to chain stores before they came in.

CB Boutique says although they have seen some issues with inflation, they have been able to keep most of their prices down.

“We’ve been able to keep fair pricing. There are some stuff that are more expensive so of course as a retailer you’ve got to mark accordingly but nothing crazy,” said Nicole Ballin, owner of CB Boutique.

Ballin says shopping has picked up since the beginning of the shopping season.

“I think it had a little bit of a later start but once it picked up it was busy,” said Ballin.

CB Boutique has started something unique to help shoppers with busy schedules, which is called “facetime” shopping.

“People don’t have time to shop in person. We’re really on top of our Facebook and Instagram pages and answering questions sending people photos. You can’t call target and say can you send me everything you have that’s burgundy and a size two-t or layout outfits for their kids or for family photo so that intimacy and that hands on shopping that we do, personalization is why I think we are busy,” said Ballin.

CB Boutique, along with other local businesses, hope Small Business Saturday will boost the number of people shopping locally.

