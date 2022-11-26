Who's Hiring?
High school football playoff scores and highlights from across the panhandle

VIDEO: High school football playoff scores and highlights from across the panhandle
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nine panhandle teams came into Friday still in the playoffs. Only three remain.

Happy took down Nazareth in the second matchup of the season. For the two 1A teams, this was the state quarterfinals matchup while the other panhandle teams won’t reach the state quarterfinals until next week. Canadian took down Spearman with a huge 63-14 win in Borger. The Wildcats have won every game by at least four touchdowns since September 9th. They’ll face Wall in the next round. The Wellington Skyrockets beat the Vega Longhorns at Happy State Bank Stadium. It’s the second year in a row that Wellington eliminated Vega from the playoffs. Wellington is set to face New Home next week.

The Bushland Falcons, Randall Raiders, and Clarendon Broncos all had their seasons come to an end today. You can watch the highlights and scores above.

