‘Your tax dollars stay here’: Amarillo shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Black Friday is known for being one of the busiest days of the year for shopping, however area shops like in Wolflin Square were not as busy because they are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

In fact, many locally owned stores are closed for the day.

“When we first started we did the traditional Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but I realized I want my employees to have that extra day with their family because we at Dotsy’s value those things, we want family and time together to be of importance,” said Kristen Babbitt, owner, Dotsy’s Boutique.

The owner of Rustic Leopard believes Black Friday should be left to the department stores.

“Everybody runs to the big box stores and gets all their big ole bargains and have fights over it, Small Business Saturday is for the smaller people that you can come out local, get customer service, you can get help,” said Amy Fernandez, owner, Rustic Leopard.

Small business owners pride themselves on the customer experience of shopping local.

“It’s about loving on those in our community and knowing those familiar faces and being able to call them by name and I want to see how they’re doing, how their Thanksgiving was,” said Babbitt.

When shopping local, they say you are ultimately supporting your town.

“Your tax dollars stay here, you support Amarillo, we keep our community with jobs and small business is the backbone of what we do here, especially in Amarillo,” said Amy-Beth Morrison, owner, Et Cetera.

It can also help those in our community who help you.

“It helps with our police and our fire department and all of us could at some point need them, so I think supporting local and spending your local tax dollars within your community helps give back to all of us,” said Karen Roberts, owner, Get Fit.

Most of the shops in Wolfin Square are all locally owned and the center will be having a Small Business Saturday event where they invite all community members out to come shop.

Dotsy’s Boutique will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Et Cetera will be open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Get Fit will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rustic Leopard, which is not in Wolfin Square, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 2806 Duniven Cir and it also has a location in Borger, 600 S Cedar St, Suite 300.

