Wintry Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers with some wintry mix remain possible through midday on Saturday. Highest chances for precipitation after Thursday night will be late Friday into Saturday. The storm system responsible will pull away from the region late Saturday and Sunday. Some accumulation of wet snow to 1-3 inches is possible across mainly the southwestern part of the region and the southernmost counties of the Texas Panhandle. Low temperatures will be near freezing across the southern half of the region and in the mid 20s across the north early Friday morning.

