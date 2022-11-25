Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard after he reportedly went overboard.(Carnival Corporation via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a Carnival Cruise passenger from the Gulf of Mexico after he went overboard from the cruise ship the Carnival Valor.

He was found responsive, given medical treatment and flown to New Orleans where EMS was waiting for him.

The ship departed New Orleans Wednesday.

The Coast Guard got the call Thursday afternoon after the passenger’s sister reported him missing at 12 p.m., saying he was last seen late the previous evening.

The cruise ship helped with search and rescue Thursday afternoon and then was cleared to continue on to Cozumel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chino's
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business
First Alert
ALL CLEAR: Mainly Rain With Some Snowflakes
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
What started out of one Amarillo woman’s home has now grown to much more.
‘It’s the blessing, we needed’: Kind House Ukraine Bakery opens own storefront
Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Tascosa Belles)
Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
The holiday season is a time to reflect on the blessings in your life and give thanks for them....
GOOD NEWS: Amarillo residents share why they are thankful this holiday season
good news with doppler dave
VIDEO: Good News with Doppler Dave
FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized