Texas DPS trooper involved in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are responding to an apparent officer-involved shooting in Round Rock.

The Round Rock Police Department stated the shooting was in the area of the Cracker Barrel at 2350 block of North Interstate Highway 35.

Authorities have closed the east bound portion of East Old Settlers Blvd from Chisholm Trail Rd to the interstate frontage road.

CBS-affiliate station CBS Austin reports, “a woman was shot and killed by one of their troopers after a police chase in Round Rock. DPS says a woman who was in a stolen car was evading police before noon.”

“There is no threat to the public,” said the police on their Twitter.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

