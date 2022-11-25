Who's Hiring?
Slowly Warming Up

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be less of a messy day in the form of precipitation, where more people will just see plain rain with some snow possibly mixed in, especially toward the southwest. The rain chances are best in the southern half of the panhandle. Temperatures won’t be as cold with highs in the mid 40′s. Tomorrow may see some showers early in the day, but it looks to be mostly clear by Sunday, with highs climbing back up into the mid 50′s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

