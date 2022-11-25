Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal feeding those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The salvation army believes no one should have to be alone for the holidays, which is why they opened their doors for the community to join their annual thanksgiving dinner.

“For our country, it’s a time for friends and family to get together. When you’re not able to be with your friends and family for whatever reason, but especially those that are in need of shelter and in need of emergency services, we try to make that as enjoyable as possible. and of course, the food’s always good. and again, the volunteers in the community help us do that,” said Tex Ellis, Corps Officer at Salvation Army.

Almost 30 volunteers spent their thanksgiving day preparing food including a family volunteering for the first time together.

“It’s really good volunteer and give back to the community. Were just grateful that they’re letting us in and giving us the opportunity to do this, this year. it has been good,” said the Hale Family.

The Hale family says giving back to the community is important and are grateful to give their time to those who need it.

“It’s just a it’s just a great thing because, you know, we were blessed. and we have the things we need and we see constantly that there’s people in it, so it just, it’s good, especially for your kids to get to see what it feels like to give to someone else that needs it,” said the Hale Family.

