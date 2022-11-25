Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal feeding those in need

Salvation Army Thanksgiving
Salvation Army Thanksgiving(none)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The salvation army believes no one should have to be alone for the holidays, which is why they opened their doors for the community to join their annual thanksgiving dinner.

“For our country, it’s a time for friends and family to get together. When you’re not able to be with your friends and family for whatever reason, but especially those that are in need of shelter and in need of emergency services, we try to make that as enjoyable as possible. and of course, the food’s always good. and again, the volunteers in the community help us do that,” said Tex Ellis, Corps Officer at Salvation Army.

Almost 30 volunteers spent their thanksgiving day preparing food including a family volunteering for the first time together.

“It’s really good volunteer and give back to the community. Were just grateful that they’re letting us in and giving us the opportunity to do this, this year. it has been good,” said the Hale Family.

The Hale family says giving back to the community is important and are grateful to give their time to those who need it.

“It’s just a it’s just a great thing because, you know, we were blessed. and we have the things we need and we see constantly that there’s people in it, so it just, it’s good, especially for your kids to get to see what it feels like to give to someone else that needs it,” said the Hale Family.

To volunteer click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chino's
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business
First Alert: Possible snow tomorrow and again Friday evening
FIRST ALERT: Possible snow tomorrow and again Friday evening
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Seven different game rooms in Hockley County were raided on Wednesday, including five in...
18 people federally indicted after game room raids

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High basketball head coach Jason Pillion
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High basketball head coach Jason Pillion
SPORTS DRIVE: West Texas A&M OH Torrey Miller
SPORTS DRIVE: West Texas A&M OH Torrey Miller
Many are blessed to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, but there are others who are...
‘Turn it into a good memory’: Amarillo homeless shelter celebrates Thanksgiving
Sports Drive: Steven Forrest, Canadian Football Broadcaster
VIDEO: Sports Drive: Steven Forrest, Canadian Broadcaster