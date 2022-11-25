Who's Hiring?
Register for free program to help reset wellness goals

Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals.

The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together.

The program is for ages 12 and older.

The session starts Jan. 9 and space is limited.

To register, click here.

