Register for free program to help reset wellness goals
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals.
The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together.
The program is for ages 12 and older.
The session starts Jan. 9 and space is limited.
To register, click here.
