Register for free program to help reset wellness goals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals.

The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together.

The program is for ages 12 and older.

The session starts Jan. 9 and space is limited.

To register, click here.

