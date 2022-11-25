Happy, Canadian facing off against district rivals in the third round

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We still have nine Panhandle teams playing in the third round of the high school playoffs Friday and still in the running for a state title.

In the 1A DI six-man football Quarterfinals, the Happy Cowboys and Nazareth Swifts are going head to head for their second meeting of the season.

The Cowboys have already had two playoff shutout against Miami, 52-0, and Knox City, 50-0. After Happy’s loss to Westbrook the first game of the season, the Cowboys have gone on to outscore their opponents 642-88. During district play, Happy got the win over the Swifts, 40-6. The Cowboys know to not be comfortable though, espically with a district rivalry such as Nazareth.

“Whatever team takes care of the ball is going to have a great opportunity to win the football game. We just have to make sure we are disciplined, we stay focused, and we know that if we don’t bring our best we can go home,” said Happy head coach, Stacy Perryman.

Nazareth is coming into the game looking for revenge as they finished second in district right beind the Cowboys. They play Friday at 6 p.m. at Tulia High School.

Another local match is from two district foes, for 3A DII, the Canadian Wildcats and the Spearman Lynx.

When these teams faced each other in the regular season, Canadian took care of business with the 42-3 victory over the Lynx. Canadian captured the district title while the Lynx finished fourth in the district with a 3-7 record coming into the playoffs. Spearman has definitely proven that they have turned things around this postseason. The Lynx have outscored their playoff opponents 70-7. The Wildcats will have to take a different approach on Friday.

“We’ve been telling our kids to forget about that last game we played, you know its a different team. So we are going to have to make sure we take care of business,” said Canadian head coach, Chris Koetting.

The Wildcats have also won big their past two games, 70-8 over Roosevelt in the first round and 42-14 last week against Early. They know to not get comfortable when they play the Lynx Friday. That game will be at 2 p.m. at Borger High School.

