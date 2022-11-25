Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

GOOD NEWS: Amarillo residents share why they are thankful this holiday season

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The holiday season is a time to reflect on the blessings in your life and give thanks for them. The Amarillo community talks about just how thankful they are.

“I’m thankful for my kids, my health, for everything,” said Amarillo resident, Delia Estrada.

Residents of Amarillo were quick to answer about what they were thankful for this year.

“I’m thankful because I wake up every morning and I get to come to this wonderful job and take care of our great loyal customers,” said Nicole Spurgeon.

“I’m thankful for my family, yeah my friends,” said Alaya Castillo.

Being thankful for family seemed to top the list.

“I’m thankful for my family and my friends, you know, I’m face timing my friend you know. I’m just thankful for them being here every day, talking to them, much love.” said resident Dalen Royal.

“Well we’re off work for one thing, and there’s going to be a lot of food and a lot of families,” said Roy Leaman.

“For my girlfriend, life,.” said Robert Tillman.

“I’m thankful for 33 years to this beautiful woman,” said Larry Mosely.

Along with the food, many Amarillo Residents say they are thankful for their health and for God.

“I’m thankful for family, I’m thankful for God, thankful for our health,” said Kyle Michaels.

“And I’m thankful for just being here,” said Elaine Mosely.

There are some residents who are grateful for just about everything.

“Thankful to be alive, that’s for sure, and also to be out traveling and meeting good people such as yourself. Good food, good times, and yes God’s blessing us today,” said Dave King.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chino's
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business
First Alert
ALL CLEAR: Mainly Rain With Some Snowflakes
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
What started out of one Amarillo woman’s home has now grown to much more.
‘It’s the blessing, we needed’: Kind House Ukraine Bakery opens own storefront
Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Tascosa Belles)
Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

good news with doppler dave
VIDEO: Good News with Doppler Dave
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High basketball head coach Jason Pillion
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High basketball head coach Jason Pillion
Salvation Army Thanksgiving
Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal feeding those in need
SPORTS DRIVE: West Texas A&M OH Torrey Miller
SPORTS DRIVE: West Texas A&M OH Torrey Miller