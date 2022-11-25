GOOD NEWS: Amarillo residents share why they are thankful this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The holiday season is a time to reflect on the blessings in your life and give thanks for them. The Amarillo community talks about just how thankful they are.

“I’m thankful for my kids, my health, for everything,” said Amarillo resident, Delia Estrada.

Residents of Amarillo were quick to answer about what they were thankful for this year.

“I’m thankful because I wake up every morning and I get to come to this wonderful job and take care of our great loyal customers,” said Nicole Spurgeon.

“I’m thankful for my family, yeah my friends,” said Alaya Castillo.

Being thankful for family seemed to top the list.

“I’m thankful for my family and my friends, you know, I’m face timing my friend you know. I’m just thankful for them being here every day, talking to them, much love.” said resident Dalen Royal.

“Well we’re off work for one thing, and there’s going to be a lot of food and a lot of families,” said Roy Leaman.

“For my girlfriend, life,.” said Robert Tillman.

“I’m thankful for 33 years to this beautiful woman,” said Larry Mosely.

Along with the food, many Amarillo Residents say they are thankful for their health and for God.

“I’m thankful for family, I’m thankful for God, thankful for our health,” said Kyle Michaels.

“And I’m thankful for just being here,” said Elaine Mosely.

There are some residents who are grateful for just about everything.

“Thankful to be alive, that’s for sure, and also to be out traveling and meeting good people such as yourself. Good food, good times, and yes God’s blessing us today,” said Dave King.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.