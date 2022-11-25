Who's Hiring?
dfd

SPORTS DRIVE: Sergio Garcia
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Tanner Brammer, Canadian football head coach and, on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Tanner Brammer, NC10:

We chat with Meteorologist Tanner Brammer first. Check out the interview below!

Chris Koetting, Canadian High School Football Coach:

We chat with Canadian High School Football Coach Chris Koetting as he gives the rundown on their gameplay!

Dawson Jacko, Bushland High School Football Quarterback:

We talk to the quarterback of the Bushland Falcons!

Gabriel Lujan, NC10:

We catch up with Gabriel Lujan from NC10!

