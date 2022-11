AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a drive in Stinnett next week.

The blood drive is Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Stinnett in a bloodmobile at the community center.

All donors will receive a t-shirt and a complimentary Cinergy movie pass.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

