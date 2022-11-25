Anna Hudson signs letter of intent to attend Tarleton State
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Out in Miami, Anna Hudson signed her letter of intent to run track at Tarleton State.
A large contingent of the Miami student body of under 300 students came out to see Hudson sign her letter of intent. She’s a four-time state champion, with two golds in the 100 and 200 meter dash.
Hudson joins a decorated Tarleton State track program that saw almost three dozen athletes earn All-WAC Team honors last year. This upcoming season will be Tarleton State’s third at the Division I level after moving up from Division II in 2019.
